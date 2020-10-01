IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IPZYF remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Thursday. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.