IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:IPZYF remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Thursday. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
IP Group Company Profile
