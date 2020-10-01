Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.10.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.62. 288,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,240. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.25. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $241.93.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,262 shares of company stock worth $19,894,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

