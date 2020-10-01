iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,038,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,442,270. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit