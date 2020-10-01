iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,038,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,442,270. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

