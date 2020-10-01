iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.67. 2,279,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,786. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

