Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 185,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,513. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 125.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 45.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

