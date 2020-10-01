ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ITOCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ITOCY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR worth $42,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.