Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRSH shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

JRSH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,046. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

