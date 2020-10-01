JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

JinkoSolar stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 4,147,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,236,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 919,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 567.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 396,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

