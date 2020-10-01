John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:HTD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 8,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,491. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.