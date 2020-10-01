JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.97. 15,776,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,779,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $295.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

