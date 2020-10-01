Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.24

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €31.24 ($36.75) and last traded at €30.92 ($36.38), with a volume of 280475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.44 ($34.64).

JUN3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.50.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

