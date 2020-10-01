Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 515,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 192,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

