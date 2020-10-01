Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 515,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 192,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
KLDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
