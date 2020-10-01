Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

KALV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.44. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,297,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 420,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

