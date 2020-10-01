KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading Up 5.1%

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 2,262,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,306,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 316,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $326,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

