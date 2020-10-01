Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KIQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 13,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,824. Kelso Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

