Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kemira Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

