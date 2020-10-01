Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kemira Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit