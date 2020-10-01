KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS KMPH remained flat at $$0.56 on Thursday. 270,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

