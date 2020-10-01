Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 806,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

