KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.85. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

