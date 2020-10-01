Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 416,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 456,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

