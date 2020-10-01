KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,562 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $321,803.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.98. The stock had a trading volume of 913,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $218.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $179.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

