Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 329,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,451. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

