Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 329,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,451. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit