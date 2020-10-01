Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in September

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

