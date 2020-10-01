Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in September

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit