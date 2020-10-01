Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 692.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 374,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,614. The company has a market cap of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit