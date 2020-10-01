Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 692.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 374,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,614. The company has a market cap of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

