Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 374,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,614. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

