Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 622,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.29. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Comments


