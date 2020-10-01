Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 6.5%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 545,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 434,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.