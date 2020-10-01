LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 346,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $3,679,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFAC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LF Capital Acquisition by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,756,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in LF Capital Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

LF Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 6,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. LF Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

About LF Capital Acquisition

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

