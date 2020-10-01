LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 346,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $3,679,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFAC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LF Capital Acquisition by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,756,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in LF Capital Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About LF Capital Acquisition
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
