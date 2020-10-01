Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading Up 5.2%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 904,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,149,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 457.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 71,865 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,831.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

