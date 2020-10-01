Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 31.4% in September

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightinthebox stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Lightinthebox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightinthebox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Lightinthebox has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a return on equity of 150.19% and a net margin of 10.53%.

LITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lightinthebox from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightinthebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightinthebox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.