LINKA Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $14,574.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.59 or 0.05413349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009441 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.