Litecoin Price Reaches $46.21 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.21 or 0.00435361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002850 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,580,328 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

