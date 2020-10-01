Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will post ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.78). Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,357.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

M stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,527,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,281,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Macy’s by 30.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.