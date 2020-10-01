Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) vs. Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Head to Head Comparison

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.99 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.99 Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 2.21 $11.43 million $0.48 313.50

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 0 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden 0 1 3 0 2.75

Madison Square Garden has a consensus target price of $337.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.95%. Given Madison Square Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36% Madison Square Garden -1.47% -0.90% -0.61%

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.