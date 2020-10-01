Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.71. 7,876,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,243,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,967,000 after buying an additional 2,028,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

