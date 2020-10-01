Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $3,773,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total transaction of $3,691,950.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $3,620,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,620,700.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total transaction of $3,638,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.71, for a total transaction of $3,790,650.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total transaction of $3,703,200.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $3,787,650.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,772. The company has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

