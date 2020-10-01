Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading Up 5%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 223,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 285,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $348.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.