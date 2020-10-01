Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading 5% Higher

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.58 and last traded at $116.21. Approximately 2,833,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,558,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.28, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Match Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

