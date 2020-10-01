MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.95. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

