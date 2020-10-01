Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,118 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $219.59. 2,442,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.73. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $226.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

