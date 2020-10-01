MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Trading Up 5.6%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 299,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 406,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.86.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MDC Partners by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MDC Partners by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

