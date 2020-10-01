Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

