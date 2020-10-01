Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mediwound in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mediwound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mediwound during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mediwound by 136.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mediwound stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $102.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.63. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

