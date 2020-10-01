MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading Down 5.1%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 882,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,474,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

The stock has a market cap of $333.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 103.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

