Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading Up 4.2%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Metcash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTLY)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

