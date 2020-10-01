Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:MXE remained flat at $$7.70 on Thursday. 31,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Mexico Equity and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.52.
Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile
