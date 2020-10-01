Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MXE remained flat at $$7.70 on Thursday. 31,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Mexico Equity and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

