Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 805,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,513. The firm has a market cap of $180.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $160,890.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

