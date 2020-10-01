Mineral Hill Industries (CVE:MHI) Trading Down 11.8%

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd (CVE:MHI) traded down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.

Mineral Hill Industries Company Profile (CVE:MHI)

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. focuses on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil projects. It also seeks to engage in waste-to-energy converting technologies. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

