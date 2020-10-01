Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 299,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 872,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,286. Mmtec has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

