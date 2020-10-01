Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692,024 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,320,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 1,927,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.44. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.